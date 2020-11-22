Police arrest OGW of NSCN (U) with extortion money

DEOMALI, Nov 21: The Tirap police arrested an overground worker [OGW] of the NSCN (U) with extortion money amounting to Rs 58,200 from Chattong village in Kanubari circle in the wee hours of Saturday.

The arrested OGW, identified as Pongsa Wanpan, was arrested during a raid conducted by a joint team of the Deomali police and the Indian Army.

The joint team, led by Deomali SDPO Topha Wangsu and Longding DSP (HQ) Banghang Tangjang, swung into action after registering a case at the Deomali police station, following extortion calls received by the businessmen, shopkeepers and some public leaders of Deomali area from some suspected operative of the NSCN (U).

One mobile phone, a cheque book bearing an account number where the extortion money was deposited, and some ID cards were recovered from his possession, the police said.

During the course of investigation, it was revealed that, as per the direction of the extortionist, some amounts were already paid to the caller through bank transactions.

Reportedly, the OGW along with his brother, self-styled private Honkai Wangpan, who is an active member of the NSCN (U), had been running an extortion racket in Deomali subdivision of Tirap district for many days.

The joint operation was supervised and coordinated by the Tirap SP, under the overall supervision of the DIG (TCL). (DIPRO)