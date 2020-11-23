MLA inaugurates boxing coaching camp

PASIGHAT, Nov 22: Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong on Sunday inaugurated the opening ceremony of a 20-day boxing coaching camp here, in the presence of members of the East Siang Amateur Boxing Association (ESABA) and BJP mandal president Asar Padun.

The MLA exhorted the trainees to work hard to improve their skills. “The coaching facilities here have set pace for laurels for the district in particular and the state at the national level,” he said.

The camp is being organized by the ESABA, under the aegis of the Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association, and 22 participants are going to attend the coaching camp.

The training will be imparted by renowned coach of Arunachal, Damlek Dera. (DIPRO)