Sixteen poets presented original compositions during an open mic poetry meet, ‘For the soul’, held in the capital on Sunday by The Wildflower Production. The featured poets included Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puruskar recipient Dr Taro Sindik, Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay Puraskar recipient Tubom Riba, Tilka Manjhi National Award (Literature) nominee Dr Jamuna Bini, assistant professor of Hindi and actor Tai Tugung, and Dr Jomyir Jini.