Villagers repair 100 mtrs of damaged link road

MAGI, Nov 22: A damaged portion of the link road from the Aalo-Likabali highway to Magi village was repaired by the Magi Village Development Committee and villagers with donations raised from the residents, the business community and government officers of the area, besides the JKM Company.

Magi village is situated 10 kms from Likabali, the headquarters of Lower Siang district.

Advisor to the Magi Village Welfare Committee, Sengo Dini commended the voluntary work done by the villagers and advised them to be “role models in delivering welfare activities without waiting for government assistance to come.”

About a hundred metres of the damaged portion were upgraded into cement pavement by the committee from 17 to 20 November.

The road, which is the lifeline for Magi and Kane villages, had been causing difficulties to commuters, including government officers, because of the damages.

The voluntary work was led by engineer Yumri Dini, Monya Dini, Moi Dini and Magi HGB Jumdam Dini.