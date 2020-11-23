Army, NIMAS joint river rafting expedition flagged off

PACHI, Nov 22: A river rafting expedition, organized jointly by the Indian Army and Dirang (West Kameng)-based National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS), was flagged off from Pachi in East Kameng district on Sunday.

This major expedition will attempt to cover all the seven major rivers of Arunachal, starting from Kameng to Subansiri, Nao Dihing, Lohit, Dibang, Siyom and Siyang.

The joint expedition team, led by NIMAS Director Col Sarfraz Singh, comprises 25 trained army rafters, NIMAS instructors, and local youths of the state.

“The expedition is likely to take less than 30 days to cover more than 600 kms of rafting experience in the unexplored areas of Arunachal,” said Col Singh.