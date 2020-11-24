DC reviews PR election preparedness

KHONSA, Nov 23: The Tirap deputy commissioner cum district election officer (DEO) convened a district level coordination meeting of heads of departments to review preparedness for the ensuing Panchayati Raj Election in the district at the Kamlesh Joshi conference hall here on Monday.

While briefing about the preparation for the ensuing election, the DC sought cooperation from all heads of departments to conduct the election smoothly.

He asked the DDSE to instruct the respective teachers-in-charge to keep the basic and minimum facilities, like water, toilet and electricity available in the respective schools as all the primary schools are the designated polling booths for the ensuing Panchayat Election.

SP Kardak Riba said that construction of the ‘no entry’ gate by any political party in any part of the district, including villages will not be allowed during the election. He appealed to all the sector officers to ensure that no such ‘no entry’ gate is constructed under their jurisdiction.

DPDO cum ADC Kretkam Tikhak also spoke.

The meeting was attended by HoDs, sector officers and ROs/AROs. (DIPRO)