West Kameng CBSE toppers felicitated

BOMDILA, Nov 23: The All West Kameng Students’ Union (AWKS) felicitated the classes X and XII CBSE examinations (2019-20) toppers belonging to West Kameng district in a function organized here on Monday.

All four toppers are girl students.

The felicitated students were Sonam Drema from GHSS, Kalaktang, Sunita Nimasow from GHSS, Bomdila, Leki Drema from KV, Dirang and Tsering Khartoum Namsa from GHSS, Bomdila.

All of them were provided with a laptop each along with merit certificates.

After presenting the awards, West Kameng DC Karma Leki congratulated the students for their splendid performance. He also advised the AWKS to encourage the boy students of the district to come forward and compete with the girls.

He further advised all the students to make a concerted effort in “removing the drug menace from the district, which is posing a threat to the future of youth and education.”

DAEO PT Kharma called for persistence performance to excel in the future too.

AWKSU president Wangchen Norbu Sinchaji called for combined effort of the parents, students and teachers for better results and to improve the education system.

ADC (HQ) Sang Khandu, DDSE Dakken Riba, CO Kesang Wangda, officials and students attended the programme. (DIPRO)