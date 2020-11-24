Panel discussion on legal adoption held

ZIRO, Nov 23: As a part of the ongoing Legal Adoption Month celebration, the department of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) here in Lower Subansiri district conducted a panel discussion on legal adoption at the All India Radio on Monday.

The procedure for legal adoption and punitive measures of the Adoption Regulation 2017 and 2011 Act were discussed in detail amongst the panellists.

In his opening remarks, Chief Judicial Magistrate cum Principal Magistrate of the Juvenile Justice Board, Domo Padu said that “the series of events in the entire month of November is to encourage people to learn about adoption and recognize people who have been impacted by adoption”.

Probation Officer of the District Child Protection Unit, Advocate Hibu Usha and ICDS Deputy Director Dani Yami also shared their inputs on the topic.

Earlier on 20 November, a legal awareness cum orientation programme was held at Yachuli as a part of the Legal Adoption Month, which was chaired by EAC Tana Yaho. (DIPRO)