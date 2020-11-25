Alumni assn establishes library

ZIRO, Nov 24: The Alumni Association of Frontier School Ziro established a library in Frontier School here in Lower Subansiri district in memory of late Leegang Tachang, former director of the school, who was instrumental in establishing and strengthening the school, to mark his 8th death anniversary.

The association has named the library after Tachang.

The chairman of the school, Liagi Miri, chairperson Liagi Rinia, wife of late Tachang, Leegang Ania and the principal of the school, Dilip Kumar together inaugurated the Leegang Tachang Memorial Library, in the presence of the alumni, teachers and students of the school on Tuesday.

This was followed by paying of floral tributes to late Tachang.