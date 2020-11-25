Officials to undergo election trg from 26 Nov

BOMDILA, Nov 24: The district-level training of master trainers, returning officers and assistant returning officers for the panchayati raj election will begin from 26 November in West Kameng district, informed DC Karma Leki.

Chairing a coordination meeting of the district level management team (DLMT) for the panchayati raj election here in West Kameng district on Tuesday, Leki, who is also the district election officer, urged all the nodal officers of the DLMT to perform their assigned election duties with utmost devotion and sincerity to make the PR election in the district a successful one.

He also informed everyone that once the model code of conduct is implemented, “all the government employees will be deemed under the State Election Commission and one should avoid indulging in any unlawful activity which may create problems for them.”

ADC (HQ) Sang Kandu highlighted the roles of the nodal officers of the respective management teams and the DLMT during the election process.

The DC also urged the medical team to prepare a separate Covid room for duty personnel if anyone is found to be symptomatic during the election process.

Issues pertaining to foot-march polling stations, shadow polling stations and sensitive polling zones were also discussed with the West Kameng SP.

All the nodal officers, COs, administrative officers, HoDs, and other officials attended the meeting. (DIPRO)