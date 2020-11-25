Trg on APVCS, free legal aid imparted

NAHARLAGUN, Nov 24: Staffers of the one-stop centre (OSC) here participated in a training programme on marriage registration, the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme (APVCS) 2011 and free legal aid, organized by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, in collaboration with the OSC, on Tuesday.

Legal aid counsel Raknu Konya spoke about the importance and the procedures of marriage registration, while legal aid counsel Nani Modi dwelt on the APVCS and free legal aid. She informed that compensation under the scheme can be claimed within one year of occurrence of crime.

The Singcha Ghene Welfare Society secretary felicitated both the resource persons. Centre administrator Nada Nampi and Ribbom Riba also spoke.