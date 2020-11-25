Disability rehabilitation orientation trg held

PASIGHAT, Nov 24: Secunderabad (Telengana)-based National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID), in collaboration with the East Siang district administration organized a two-day ‘Disability rehabilitation orientation training’ programme at the CHF auditorium here from 23-24 November.

Nurses, anganwadi workers, ASHAs, CDPOs, supervisors and SSA teachers participated as trainees.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh, who inaugurated the programme, said that the NIEPID is “dedicated to provide quality services to persons with intellectual disabilities in the national interest.”

“Disability is an important public health problem, especially in developing countries like India. A majority of the disabled resides in rural areas where accessibility, availability and utilization of rehabilitation service and its cost effectiveness are major issues, and to achieve optimum positive results, the NEIPID has developed and introduced innovative structured training courses, so that the services could be rendered at the grassroots level through training of local resource persons,” the DC said.

She urged the media to “create wide publicity to help in early detection, identification and follow-up action,” and instructed the health and WCD departments to “expedite certification, so that government-sponsored benefits reach the needy and financial help could be extended to their parents.”

The DC further informed that the Rehabilitation Council of India conducts aptitude tests and imparts free training to youths.

Among others, DDSE J Yirang, NEIPID Northeast coordinator Mercy Madurima and ICDS DD Machi Gao also spoke. (DIPRO)