Guard against laxity in Covid-19 fight; bring fatality rate under 1%: PM to CMs

NEW DELHI, Nov 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cautioned states and union territories against any laxity in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and called for reducing the positivity and fatality rates by focusing on curbing the virus transmission.

Interacting with chief ministers, the prime minister also called for more RT-PCR tests, even as he underlined that India’s Covid-19 situation is more stable than other countries in terms of recovery and fatality rates.

Modi asked them to work towards bringing down the positive rate to nearly 5 percent and the fatality rate to under 1 percent and called for more RT-PCR tests.

“We need to speed up our efforts to reduce transmission of the virus. Testing, confirmation, contact tracing and data must be given top priority,” he said.

Modi said the government is keeping a close watch on the development of vaccines and is in contact with Indian developers and manufacturers, along with global regulators, governments of other countries, multilateral institutions and international companies.

He added that it will be ensured that the vaccine for citizens will meet all necessary scientific criteria.

He underlined that just like the focus in the fight against Covid-19 has been on saving each and every life, the priority will be to ensure that the vaccine reaches everyone. (PTI)