Child Rights Commission, APWWS condemn rape of minor

ITANAGAR, Nov 25: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has vehemently condemned the rape of a minor girl (working as domestic helper) by Bameng (East Kameng) PWD Division Assistant Engineer Tamik Makcha.

Expressing serious concern over increasing crimes against women and girl children, the APSCPCR directed the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Seppa to give psychosocial support to the victim and legal aid.

Further, the commission urged the authority concerned to provide compensation to the victim under the AP Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011 and demanded exemplary punishment for such heinous crime.

Taking suo moto cognizance of the incident, APSCPCR chairperson Gumri Ringu spoke to the Seppa CWC chairperson and the investigating officer (IO) of the case.

The IO informed the child rights commission that the case was registered under section 4 of the POCSO Act 2012 and the alleged accused has been arrested.

The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has also condemned the rape of the minor girl. It urged the authorities to swiftly investigate the case as mandated by the POCSO Act. The society further expressed concern over the growing crime against women and children in the state.