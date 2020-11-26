Maradona dies after suffering cardiac arrest

Buenos Aires, Nov 25: Diego Armando Maradona, the legendary number 10 who guided Argentina to World Cup glory, thrilling the world in ways no other footballer had done before, has died.

The Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata coach, 60, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at his house in San Andrés, near Tigre, north of Buenos Aires.

He had recently undergone brain surgery.

Multiple news outlets confirmed the news, reporting that the Albiceleste star had fainted at home close to noon. Three ambulances quickly arrived on the scene, but were unable to revive him.

Maradona left hospital two weeks ago, eight days after undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot lodged between his brain and skull at a clinic in Olivos.

He had looked unwell during a brief appearance on October 30 to mark his 60th birthday at the Gimnasia’s stadium. He seemed to have difficulty walking and did not stay to watch his team’s game.

The following Monday, he was taken to hospital in La Plata, where the club is based, suffering from symptoms of anaemia and dehydration.

Tests revealed the blood clot, after which Maradona was transferred to a specialist clinic in the capital.

Maradona has been admitted to hospital three times in the last 20 years for serious health issues – two of which were potentially fatal – due to his drug and alcohol addictions. He remained dependent on alcohol, according to reports.

Alongside Brazil’s Pelé, who turned 80 last month, Maradona is regarded as perhaps the greatest footballer of all time. (AFP)