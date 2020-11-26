CM assures state cooperation to NCC

ITANAGAR, Nov 25: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday assured full cooperation of the state government in completion of the National Cadets Corps (NCC) academy to be constructed in Balijan, Papum Pare district.

He said this during a meeting with Brigadier AS Kasana, Group Commander NCC, Tezpur Group.

They also discussed incentives to NCC ‘C’ certificate holders in the police recruitment exams of the state government.

The CM assured to provide support for human resources, resources and

infrastructural support to strengthen the NCC in the state.

Khandu further extended cooperation of the state government in motivating the youths of the state to join the NCC. (CM’s PR Cell)