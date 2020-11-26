Apang mourns Gogoi’s passing

ITANAGAR, Nov 25: Former chief minister Gegong Apang expressed grief over the death of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

“The news of death of Tarun Gogoi has come as a bolt from the blue for all of us. Indeed, his death has created a big vacuum not only for the people of Assam but also for India. The vacuum created by his death will not so easily be filled in the future,” Apang said in a condolence message.

“In his demise, we have lost a great patriot and statesman. Gogoi was an amiable and endearing man with a towering personality and strong moral character. He lived as a friend, philosopher and guide for all of us. He also had a rare combination of nature and was often seen with a smiling face and tension-free mood. He conquered anger, jealousy and temptation and followed the path of Gandhian philosophy,” Apang said.

“At this critical juncture we all should stand together and cherish his fond memories.”