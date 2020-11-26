Union opposes participation of ex-servicemen in Vijaynagar polls

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Nov 24: The All Arunachal Pradesh Anti-Corruption Students’ Union (AAPACSU) on Wednesday demanded that the state government cancel the electoral rights extended to ex-Assam Rifles servicemen to participate in local Panchayati Raj Institutions election in Vijaynagar area of Changlang district.

In a press conference held Wednesday, the AAPACSU served a three-month ultimatum to the state government, failing which the union has threatened to launch series of democratic movements.

AAPACSU president Tana Ganesh Tara claimed that the union has been demanding for cancellation of electoral rights given to ex-Assam Rifles servicemen since 2017 and numerous representations were submitted by the All Yobin Students’ Union to the state government for the same.

“Despite repeated memorandum, rallies and even hunger strike over the issue, the government has failed to address the matter. Panchayati Raj (PR) Minister Bamang Felix had also given us assurance to correct the faults but no tangible action has been initiated so far,” said Tara.

“If chief minister Pema Khandu and PR Minister Felix cannot resolve the issue then they should resign on moral grounds,” he said.

He informed that the All Yobin Students’ Union is gearing up to pursue the issue at local level in case the government failed to resolve the matter by December. He also said that there may be law and order situation in Vijaynagar if the issue is not resolved on time.

On being asked why the matter is not taken to the court, Tara pointed that the union does not have funds for legal discourse and the government needs political will to resolve the issue.

The union further claimed that in 15 Gram Panchayats non-APSTs participate in local body elections in Vijayanagar. More than 1,600 voters in 2013 took part in the local polls.

The Panchayat and Municipal body elections are scheduled to be held simultaneously on 22 December, 2020.