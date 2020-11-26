IGP reviews security preparedness for PR elections

ZIRO, Nov 25: Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa arrived at Lower Subansiri district recently to take stock of the security preparedness for the upcoming Panchayati Raj Election in four districts.

On Wednesday, the IGP chaired a meeting at the conference hall of the Lower Subansiri SP office here during which all aspects of security arrangement for the upcoming Panchayati Raj elections 2020 were discussed. The discussion covered human resources requirement, number of polling stations and their sensitivity, and communication on ground for Lower Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi and Kamle districts.

During the meeting, he talked about possibilities of law and order situations that are likely to arise in some parts of these districts and instructed the superintendents of police to deal with them in a free-and-fair manner without compromising on security.

Later, the IGP conducted a sampark sabha with all police personnel of Lower Subansiri district and patiently heard the grievances placed by many personnel and assured to look into their grievances.

The meeting was attended by Lower Subansiri SP Harsh Indora, Kamle SP Rahul Gupta, Kra-Daadi SP Dusu Kaling, Dy SP Kra-Daadi Torum Makcha, DySP Kurung Kumey Kuru Tatung and DySP Ziro Tasi Darang.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IGP inspected the under-construction police buildings and instructed the contractors not to compromise with the quality and durability of the building.