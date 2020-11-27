Orientation course concludes

SEPPA, Nov 26: The first orientation course for the teaching and non-teaching staffs of the Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko in Rang village near here concluded on Thursday.

Addressing the valedictory function, East Kameng DC Abhishek Pravimal Poulumatla commended the initiative of the Donyi Polo Cultural and Charitable Trust for preserving and promoting the indigenous language and culture.

He suggested to the Yerko committee to introduce a syllabus on “how to live a happy life,” and advocated teaching the students about their own language and culture.

The DC distributed certificates to all the trainees and suggested to them to teach the students well.

The school’s principal, PG Dodum informed that the trainees learnt the Basic Introductory Primer Part I, while school management committee chairman Robin Hissang presented the overall status report of the Yerko and requested the DC to extend support.

NIFCS president Pai Dawe and Ambala BSNL CE Mara Kocho also attended the valedictory function.

During the course, Government College Seppa Assistant Professor Dr Biyori Yabe delivered a lecture on ‘Teaching aptitude’, Pema Yabchin spoke on ‘Approaches of staffs towards students’, Taro Waii took a class on ‘Attitude of employees in maintaining official procedures’, BEO Raja Cheda Dodum took a class on ‘Responsibility and punctuality towards duty’, PD Dodum delivered a lecture on the importance of the Nyishi vocabulary, and Hissang took a class on ‘The background of Nyishi language development and reading practices’.