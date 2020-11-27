Webinar on geospatial technology starts

PASIGHAT, Nov 26: Two hundred and twenty-five students, researchers, scientists and faculty members are participating in a three-day national webinar on ‘Geospatial technology application in forestry’, which got underway at the College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district on Thursday.

The webinar, which is being conducted through the Zoom platform, was inaugurated by CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika. Eminent speakers from reputed institutes like the Indian Space Research Organization and its sister institutes, the Geological Survey of India, the Forest Research Institute and Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, will deliver lectures on the recent trends in the application of geospatial technology in forestry and environment, including forest fire mapping, prediction, biodiversity characterization, wetlands, forest and biomass mapping, land degradation and desertification processes, forest spring sheds, etc, during the webinar.