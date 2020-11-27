Sona participates in AIPOC conference

KAVEDIA, Nov 26: The two-day 80th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference (AIPOC) concluded here in Gujarat on Thursday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the valedictory programme virtually.

From the Arunachal legislative assembly, Speaker Pasang D Sona attended the conference along with Legislative Assembly Secretary Kago Habung.

During the course of the two-day conference, the focus was mostly on the topic, ‘Harmonious coordination between legislature, executive and judiciary – Key to a vibrant democracy’.

All the presiding officers stressed on proper coordination between the three organs of government for the greater interest of the nation. However, they were of the opinion that there shouldn’t be too much interference in one another’s matters. (Speaker’s PR Cell)