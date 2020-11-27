Prohibitory order issued

LEMMI, Nov 26: Pakke-Kessang DC Gautam Hazarika has issued an order under Section 133 of the CrPC, prohibiting all kinds of forest destruction, illegal logging and timbering, hunting, fishing, and unauthorized extraction of natural resources in Pakke-Kessang district.

The order comes amid reports that many individuals are indulging in large-scale illegal timber operation, forest destruction, illegal hunting, fishing and unauthorized extraction of forest resources in the district.

Anybody found violating the order is liable to be prosecuted under appropriate section of the law. (DIPRO)