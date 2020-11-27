Webinar on civil services held

BOMDILA, Nov 26: The economics department of the government college here in West Kameng district organized a webinar on ‘How to prepare for civil services’ for budding civil service aspirants on 25 November.

After the college’s Economics HoD Dr Tashi Phuntso welcomed the participants, the college’s Principal Sangja Khandu spoke on “the importance of positive thinking to meet the challenges of competitive exams.”

Guest speaker Bashir Ahmed, an alumnus of the college who is a 2008 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, spoke on qualities like “consistency, hard work, perseverance and discipline in personal life make the difference.”

Ahmed stressed on the importance of revision before the prelims and answer-writing practice before the mains.

The key takeaway from his session was that a dedicated individual can also clear the exam without coaching but one requires a focused agenda for a minimum of two years.