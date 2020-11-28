Committee to draw action plan to curb drugs menace

ITANAGAR, Nov 27: In a bid to curb the drugs menace in Arunachal, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar has directed the state’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to form a committee to prepare a comprehensive four-year action plan to effectively deal with the problem.

Kumar on Friday chaired the second state level apex body/committee meeting of the Narco Coordination Centre, which was held at the civil secretariat here on Friday.

The committee will have representatives from the health, education, SJETA, police, agriculture and horticulture departments and the Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission.

“The committee will cover all dimensions, ranging from effective coordination among all law enforcing agencies and stakeholders to suggesting measures/policies to address the existing drugs abuse, drug trafficking, de-addiction, rehabilitation, awareness programmes related to the NDPS policy, other operational issues, etc,” according to an official release.

The chief secretary also directed all the enforcement agencies and stakeholders to ensure proper coordination and remain alert in the collective fight against the drugs menace in the state.

The meeting was attended IGP Ravindra Yadav, Home Commissioner Kaling Tayeng, Health Secretary P Partibhan and other senior officers from the tax & excise and the environment & forests departments and the state NCB.