38-yr-old Covid-19+ve woman dies, state’s toll reaches 50

ITANAGAR, Nov 27: A 38-year-old Covid-19 positive female from F Sector here died due to acute respiratory distress syndrome at the DCH in Chimpu on Friday.

According to DHS officials, the patient was also suffering from hypothyroidism. She had been referred from the RKMH and had been admitted at the DCH on 14 November.

The patient’s body was handed over to the relatives as per the SOP, and proper counselling was offered to the relatives.

With this, the state’s Covid-19 death toll has reached 50 (see bulletin in Page-3).

Meanwhile, a total of 1,050 samples were collected in the state on Friday, out of which 37 tested positive. The total active cases in the state stand at 911.