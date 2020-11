TEZU, Nov 27: Lohit DC Marge Sora launched the NABARD’s potential linked credit plan (PLP) 2021-22 for Lohit district here on Friday.

The potential for institutional credit to priority sector for 2021-22 has been estimated to the tune of Rs 3,203.52 lakhs for Lohit, the NABARD informed in a release, adding that the potential for credit flow to the agriculture sector, including crop loan, has been estimated to the tune of Rs 2,401.07 lakhs for the district.