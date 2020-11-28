NIEPID conducts trg on disability rehabilitation

TEZU, Nov 27: The National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID) in collaboration with the Lohit district administration conducted a two-day training programme on ‘disability rehabilitation’ for ICDS workers, ASHAs and SSA teachers at the BRC hall here from 26 November.

The main objective was to support persons with intellectual disabilities and to train their parents to integrate them in the mainstream society, and to provide better quality of life to people with disabilities.

The training was inaugurated by Lohit DC Marge Sora in the presence of DRCHO Dr Linya Lollen and ICDS Deputy Director [in-charge] Bisailu Chaitom.

Resource persons from the NIEPID imparted the training. (DIPRO)