Union gives away academic excellence awards

TATO, Nov 27: The All Shi-Yomi District Students’ Union (ASYDSU) organized its annual ‘Academic excellence award-cum-felicitation programme’ here on 25 November.

Twelve meritorious students from the district who topped the Class 10 and 12 examinations, secured ranks [gold medal] in RGU’s UG examinations and the JEE [mains] qualifier were felicitated with cash awards, smartphones and merit certificates.

The students who were felicitated were: Class 10 – Renu Ruku [94.2%], Joti Ngulom [82%] and Lame Jenpen [80%); Class 12 humanities – Dorjee Komi [89%], Ater Yorgo [87.6%] and Nayi Rinya [86.4%]; Class 12 science – Tenzing Khunjo Chukla [75%] and Tanya Ragmukh [73.4%]; Santi Yorpen [7th rank, Hindi, RGU], Yapung Koje [9th rank, geography, RGU] and Pema Drema Podo [3rd rank, elective English, RGU], and Sange Tempa Maney [JEE- Mains].

Among others, retired EAC Tachuk Rinya, Dr Aker Koje, former ZPM Yasum Rinya, the Shi-Yomi district Women’s Welfare Society unit president, the district ABK president, and the general secretary of the Boh Aao Welfare Society attended the programme.

The programme was organized under the chairmanship of ASYDSU education secretary Boken Hemi.