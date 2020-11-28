Awareness prog on legal adoption held

AALO, Nov 27: A large number of NGOs’ representatives participated in an awareness programme on legal adoption, organized at the ICDS DD office here in West Siang district on Friday.

Speaking about the purpose of observing November as “adoption month,” ICDS DD C Tangjang urged all women representatives of the Aalo APWWS unit, NGO Mother’s Vision and others to spread awareness about legal adoption and ensure that all cases of adoption are legalized in the district.

Probation Officer Mijum Doke spoke on the legal procedure of adoption and other laws relating to adoption.

Many other resource persons and Protection Officer Dege Kamki highlighted the impact of adoption, while counsellor Mongam Nomuk spoke on the need for counselling PAPs.

Mother’s Vision chairperson Jumde Yomgam Gamlin and West Siang APWWS president Marbom Riba Bagra also shared their views on adoption. (DIPRO)