‘Brahmaputra amantran abhiyan’ on anvil

PASIGHAT, Nov 28: The Brahmaputra Board is all set to host a rafting expedition on the Siang river, themed ‘Brahmaputra amantran abhiyan’, from 16 December from Gelling in Upper Siang district.

In this regard, a coordination meeting was convened by East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh here on Friday.

Commending the initiative as “a great opportunity for East Siang,” the DC informed that union Water Power Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju would join the event. She urged the government officers of the district to extend all possible help in making the event a success.

Brahmaputra Board Deputy CE (Itanagar) Gammo Kamki said that “the Siang’s (popularly known as Brahmaputra in Assam) flowing nature and land erosion problem in Assam and Arunachal are similar.

“Through this river rafting, awareness on soil test, river bank protection measures, etc, would be disseminated among the people living along the riverbeds. The rafting would start on 16 December from Gelling and conclude on 13 January in Dhubri in Assam,” Kamki said.

SP Rajiv Ranjan Singh, CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika, ADC T Borang, DTO (Tourism) T Tatak, DMO Dr Kaling Dai, DACO A Jamoh, DFO T Mize, DDMO G Tsumo, and principals of various schools, colleges and institutes attended Friday’s meeting. (DIPRO)