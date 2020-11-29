Nalo takes stock of progress of schemes

[ Karda Natam ]

SIYUM, Nov 28: Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo recently visited Upper Subansiri district to take stock of the progress of various ongoing centrally sponsored schemes.

He inspected the hydropower project in Aying Muri in Nacho constituency, which is lying defunct for many years. The officer accompanying the minister informed that the project has been lying defunct due to some technical problems.

“The matter has been brought to the notice of the higher authority on several occasions, but no measure has been taken yet to restore the project,” said the officer.

Nalo assured the public that he would take up with the higher authority the matter of restoring the project as soon as possible.

He also inspected the community health centre in Siyum, and met the army personnel in the area and interacted with them.

Earlier, Nalo visited Singdak village in Siyum circle and Kiojaring in Nacho circle, and inspected the ongoing Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana projects. He asked the implementing agency to complete the work on time without compromising with the quality.