Webinar on geospatial technology application in forestry concludes

PASIGHAT, Nov 28: The three-day national webinar on ‘Application of geospatial technology in forest management’, which was conducted at the College of Horticulture & Forestry [CHF] here in East Siang district, concluded on Saturday.

Six eminent speakers from renowned institutes like the Indian Space Research Organization, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, and the Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, delivered lectures on the webinar’s theme.

They delivered lectures on managing forests and forest resources, principles of remote sensing and its application in forestry, forest growing stock estimation through geospatial technology, mapping spring-sheds and spring-shed rejuvenation for sustainable water resources management using geospatial techniques in the Indian Himalayas, forest fire monitoring, mapping, and change detection by geospatial technology.

The webinar also covered application of remote sensing and GIS in forestry.

The participants interacted with the speakers during the webinar, which ended with the publication of the proceedings and recommendations by organizing secretary Dr SK Pattanaik.

The webinar, which was participated in by around 225 students, scientists and faculty members, was conducted under the guidance of CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika.