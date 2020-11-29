CCTV cameras installed in H Sector

[ Karda Natam ]

ITANAGAR, Nov 28: The H Sector Welfare Committee (HSWC) here on Saturday installed CCTV cameras in different locations of the sector to check and monitor antisocial activities.

Founder of the HSWC, Loma Changrang, who inaugurated the surveillance camera installation, appealed to the residents to cooperate with the sector committee and the neighbours in maintaining law and order and keeping the sector clean and hygienic.

HSWC secretary Kasung Cheda highlighted the various measures taken during the last few years for the overall development of the sector. He appealed to the district administration to install a high-mast light in the sector and engage regular police patrolling in the sector to check antisocial activities.

Cheda further appealed to motorists to not park their vehicles in a haphazard manner.