Woman murdered trying to fight off sexual assaulter

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Nov 29: One Babul Noroh (20) from Laluk, Assam, was arrested on Sunday for the gruesome murder of one Yayik Nilling (about 40-50 years) in Nilling in Upper Subansiri district.

As per police reports, the woman was killed on Friday while trying to fight off Noroh, who was trying to sexually assault her.

“Her chest was pierced with a spear and her neck had cut marks from a machete (dao),” the police informed.

On Saturday, the police received information about the murder from the deceased’s relatives, and a police team led by OC G Basar rushed to Nilling and retrieved the body of the deceased for postmortem.

During the course of investigation, the police team apprehended over 11 labourers from different locations who were engaged around the place of occurrence, and they were brought to the Daporijo police station on Sunday.

SP Taru Gusar informed that the accused confessed to the murder during interrogation.

Based on the statement of the accused, the police informed that “the alleged accused and four other labourers went to the deceased’s house at around 9 am on Friday and started consuming alcohol. The four others left the house at around 2 or 3 pm, and the accused stayed behind in the deceased’s home. At around 5 pm, the accused attempted to molest her as she was alone and tried to remove her clothes. When the woman resisted and fought back, the accused took the machete lying in the house and attacked her on her neck. The accused was ready to leave the house, assuming that she was dead. However, when he saw that the woman was still moving, he took a spear and pierced her chest. He then dragged the body to a hill to hide it from public view.

“Later, when relatives began searching for the woman, they found her lying in a pool of blood in the jungle,” the police said.

Noroh was reportedly engaged as a labourer in the construction of the PMGSY road from Chetam circle to Nilling circle.

A murder case has been filed at the Daporijo police station under Section 302/34 IPC. The accused is currently detained at the police station for further course of legal action.

In the meantime, the deceased’s relatives and the public of the area have questioned the law and order maintenance in the district. Seeking immediate punishment for the culprit as per the law, the All Nilling Youth Association appealed to the district administration to “tighten law and order in the district.”