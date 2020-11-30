State’s Covid-19 death toll rises to 54

ITANAGAR, Nov 29: The health department reported three Covid-related deaths on Sunday, taking the state’s Covid-19 death toll to 54.

On Sunday, a 75-year-old male from Rumgong village in Siang district, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on 21 November, passed away. The deceased was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and had been admitted due to sudden loss of consciousness with aspiration pneumonia. The patient was discharged on request by his relatives but he passed away on the way to Rumgong.

Earlier, on Saturday, a 65-year-old male from Lelekujan village in Lakhimpur, Assam, passed away at the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) in Chimpu. He was suffering from anaemia with Covid-19 infection. The patient had been admitted on 26 November and died due to acute respiratory distress syndrome.

A 28-year-old female from Pushi Nyorak village in West Siang district also passed away on Saturday at the DCH in Chimpu. She was suffering from severe anaemia and hepatic encephalopathy with Covid-19. The patient had been referred from the TRIHMS and admitted at the DCH in Chimpu on 27 November and died due to acute respiratory distress syndrome on the 28th.

A total of 599 samples were collected on Sunday, of which seven tested positive for Covid-19.

Forty-one people reportedly recovered or were discharged on the day (see bulletin).