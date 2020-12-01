Centre to assist state in fisheries development

ZIRO, Nov 30: Rajnath Panditha, advisor to the union fisheries minister, has assured the Arunachal government of assistance in revitalizing the fisheries department in the state.

Panditha, accompanied by a central team of experts in the field of coldwater fishery development, visited project sites in Yachuli, Siikhe Lake, Taring and the Pange river, and projects around the Itanagar capital region from 27 to 30 November.

Noting that the environment in Arunachal is conducive to coldwater fishery development, he said the ministry concerned would extend all possible help to the state government. He also interacted with the officials of the department.

Panditha’s visit followed a meeting between state Fisheries Minister Tage Taki and union Fisheries Minister Giriraj Singh in the first week of October.

“I had called on union AH&V and Fishery Minister Giriraj Singh in the first week of October and submitted a few projects for development of fisheries amounting to Rs 199 crore. The minister was very positive and assured to render maximum help from the government of India,” Taki said.

He expressed gratitude to the union minister for considering his request to send experts and a team of officers from Delhi for assessment and review of activities in the field of fishery development in Arunachal. (DIPRO)