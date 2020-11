ITANAGAR, Nov 30: The Papum Pare District AIDS Control Society and the APSACS will be observing the World AIDS Day on 1 December at the TRIHMS in Naharlagun by providing free counselling and testing, and distributing pamphlets, logos, condoms, etc.

1 December is observed as the World AIDS Day. It was founded in 1988 to commemorate the people who had died after contracting AIDS-related illnesses. This year, the theme for the World AIDS Day campaign is ‘Global solidarity, shared responsibility’.