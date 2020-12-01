Buddhism learners awarded certificates

TAWANG, Nov 30: The Ziwatso Buddhist Centre, managed by the Thubten Shedrupling Foundation here, awarded certificates to 36 learners on successfully completing three months’ Intro Level 1 Buddhism, and to 22 students who completed four months of Bhoti course.

The former lopon of the Tawang monastery, who attended the event, spoke on “the vitality of the Bhoti language,” while Department of Karmik and Adhyatmik Affairs Chairman Jambey Wangdi commended the “yeoman service of the foundation in uplifting and polishing the education scenario of the region and lionization of Bhoti language.”

Wangdi assured to provide financial support to the foundation “for its next assignment of volunteering Bhoti and Buddhism classes.” (Mon Tawang Vigilance)