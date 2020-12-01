CM extends Indigenous Faith Day greetings

ITANAGAR, Nov 30: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended his best wishes to the people on the occasion of the Indigenous Faith Day celebration on 1 December.

“Ours is a distinct state with several tribes and communities residing side by side for ages and maintaining their own unique indigenous cultures and traditions. Despite our varied diversity, we as Arunachalees are united and take pride in our indigenous cultural heritage.

This cultural mosaic has to be maintained, preserved and propagated at all costs while keeping intact our unity in diversity,” Khandu said in message.

Urging all to take pride in the cultural heritage passed down through generations, the CM said, “I take this opportunity to repeat my appeal to the youths of today to learn, practice and speak in their mother tongue.

“May this celebration spread awareness on the importance of our local languages,” Khandu added. (CM’s PR Cell)