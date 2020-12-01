Green body seeks cancellation of LPC allotted to a private person in forest land in Diyun

DIYUN, Nov 30: The Action for Environment and Sustainable Development (AESD) on Monday urged the forest department to immediately cancel the land possession certificate (LPC) issued to a private individual in forest land here in Changlang district.

The AESD stated in a press release that the LPC, covering an area of 3.12 hectares, was issued on 18 March, 2014, by the then Bordumsa ADC to one Thing Nan Nong Innaw on the basis of the no objection certificate (NOC) issued by the Jairampur DFO.

“The said land situated at Diyun-Manabhum road is known to be a forest plantation area of the forest department and therefore how can an LPC be issued to a private individual based on NOC issued

by the forest department? Besides, it is known to the public that the said private individual is an inhabitant of Innao, which is far away for the land in question. As the area is a forest land, there are hundreds of various kinds of trees, bamboos and other plants but the private individual has already started clearing the forest,” the AESD stated.

Alleging that “there must be a failure in following the existing necessary guidelines while issuing the LPC and NOC,” the green body demanded an inquiry by the administration and the forest department.