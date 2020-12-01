Union provides relief to fire victims

BAMENG, Nov 30: The All Bameng Khenewa and Lada Students’ Union [ABKLSU] in collaboration with the All East Kameng District Students’ Union provided relief materials to the fire victims of Pakke Camp in Khenewa circle of Bameng constituency on 28 November.

ABKLSU president Parlo Sonam, who led the team that provided the relief items, informed that four families were rendered homeless in a devastating fire which had occurred on 19 November.

“The affected families are Bliy Beyong, Bata Beyong, Mero Beyong and Riyang Beyong,” he said.