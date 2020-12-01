Mothers’ Vision celebrates foundation day

AALO, Nov 30: Mothers’ Vision – an NGO working for a drug-free society – celebrated its 7th foundation day at its recovery club here in West Siang district on Sunday with NGO members and 25 persons who have recovered from drug addiction and are now living normal lives.

The 25 recovered persons are now working voluntarily against drug abuse under the supervision of Kennedy Bagra, who is manning the drug rehabilitation and recovery centre located in Hiker Gumin.

Mothers’ Vision chairperson Jumde Yomgam Gamlin expressed her happiness at the way the NGO has been functioning in the district since its inception seven years ago. Gamlin exhorted the members of the NGO to work relentlessly to stop drug abuse, especially among the youths.

Prominent members of the NGO also spoke and encouraged the recovered persons to keep up their noble work. (DIPRO)