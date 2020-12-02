AAPSU urges govt to initiate water treaty with China

ITANAGAR, Dec 1: Expressing serious concern over the report of China’s plan to build a major hydropower project on the Brahmaputra river in Tibet, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) reiterated its demand that the government take up the issue with China.

The union in a press release on Tuesday opined that the Indian government should initiate a water treaty with its Chinese counterpart, keeping in view the large-scale impact it will have on Arunachal.

“We must remember that this is not only about Siang or Brahmaputra but about all the rivers originating from China and flowing into India,” the union said, and added that the central government should also “take up the cause of our people in all international forums.”