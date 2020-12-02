APSCW demands early filing of chargesheet against accused

ITANAGAR, Dec 1: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has condemned the gruesome murder of a woman in Nilling village in Upper Subansiri district on 27 November and asked the Upper Subansiri SP to file a chargesheet against the accused at the earliest.

Stating that it has taken suo moto cognizance of the case, the commission also sought a status report of the case from the police.

The APSCW commended the police for the early arrest of the accused.

Expressing concern over the rising crime rate in the state, especially against women, the commission urged the state government to ensure the safety of women by taking stringent measures like maintaining a database of the migrant labourers while issuing inner line permits to labourers from outside the state.