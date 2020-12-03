HU inks MoU with ICSI

ITANAGAR, Dec 2: The Himalayan University (HU) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Companies Secretaries of India (ICSI) to create career opportunities for the youth of the state in the corporate world.

On behalf of the ICSI, its director Dr SK Jena signed the MoU and HU Registrar Dr Vivek Mittal was the signatory to the MoU on behalf of the university.

HU Vice-Chancellor Dr HS Sharma, speaking on the occasion, said after this MoU signing the youth of Arunachal Pradesh will get the opportunity “to follow their careers as company secretary in the corporate world.”

“It is high time that the youths of Arunachal should join the corporate world and become the CEOs and CFOs of the companies,” Sharma said.

ICSI president CS Ashish Garg said that the institute will provide all its courses and training programme in Arunachal through the Himalayan University. He said the ICSI will also conduct a specialized training programme in HU for its faculty members, research scholars and students.

ICSI vice president CSND Rao and director Dr SK Jena also spoke on the occasion.