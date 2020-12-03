Training prog on ERM begins

NAHARLAGUN, Dec 2: A three days training programme on ‘Electronic Record Management (ERM)’ for the staff of the directorate offices under the 100 percent course fee sponsorship of the department of personnel & training (DoPT) of the central government commenced at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) here recently.

ATI Director Pate Marik said that record management is a process of writing accounts of the activities of an organisation, which have been done and decided with the sole objective of maintaining transparency and accountability and to ensure continuity of administration.

He also highlighted the importance of electronic and digital records management.

Marik also informed that the ATI has obtained permission from the state government to conduct the regular training programmes and this is the first regular ATI training programme since April 2020, which was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also advised the participants to maintain standard operating procedures strictly.

ATI Deputy Director cum course coordinator Nani Khambo and Director IT, Computer Education Institution, Itanagar Palvinder Singh also spoke as resource persons.