GHSS vice principal passes away

ITANAGAR, 3 Dec: The vice principal of the government higher secondary school (GHSS) in Polo Colony, Naharlagun, Epi Sono Yangfo (40), died at a private hospital in Guwahati (Assam) on Thursday morning, following prolonged illness.

She had served as a teacher for nearly 12 years. Prior to joining the Polo Colony GHSS, she was the headmistress of the GSS in Banderdewa, and the vice principal in-charge of the GHSS, Bazaar Line, Seppa.

Her last rites will be performed on 4 December at her private residence in Lekhi village, Naharlagun.

She is survived by her husband Honipa Sono Yangfo, general secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), and a daughter.

APCC president Nabam Tuki mourned the untimely demise and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. In a press release, he prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and for strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.