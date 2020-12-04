Dists preparing for Covid-19 vaccination drive

YUPIA, 3 Dec: Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu urged all stakeholders to cooperate in completing the preparedness for Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Chairing a meeting of the district task force for immunization here on Thursday to discuss the preparedness for Covid-19 vaccination drive, which is likely to be introduced soon, the DC instructed the DMO to ensure that “all cold chain points and manpower deployment are done as per the timeline.”

“Data should be collected in a very pragmatic manner, as per the guidelines, and steering committees should be constituted immediately at subdivisional and circle levels, which should be headed by the ADCs concerned, to oversee and review the implementation of Covid-19 vaccine at the block levels in the district,” Ligu said

SP Neelam Nega, who also attended the meeting, said that “untoward incident may arise during vaccination session due to high demand of the new vaccine,” and assured of full cooperation in the event of such a situation.

Earlier, DMO Dr Komling Perme made a PowerPoint presentation on the preparedness for Covid-19 vaccination.

HoDs from line departments, programme officers and others attended the meeting.

In Itanagar, ICR DC Komkar Dulom urged all the stakeholders to gear up for the drive and complete the process within the timeline.

During a district task force meeting on Covid-19 vaccination, he asked DMO Dr Mandip Perme to ensure that all data are collected within the timeline and as per the guideline.

The DMO informed that, once introduced, the healthcare workers would be the first ones to get vaccinated.

ICR SP Jimmy Chiram expressed hope that, once the healthcare workers are vaccinated, it would encourage others to come forward.

It was decided that steering committees would be constituted at the circle level, which would be headed by administrative officers.

UNDP Project Officer Dr Eshi made a PowerPoint presentation on the preparedness of Covid-19 vaccination.

Meanwhile, East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh informed that the district has identified 1,362 healthcare workers from both government and private institutions for Covid-19 vaccination.

The DC said this during a district task force meeting on Covid-19 vaccination arrangement here on Thursday.

“Considering the magnitude of the exercise, advance planning and preparation is necessary,” the DC said. She informed that the vaccination exercise would be taken up in a phased manner.

Dr Singh also appealed to the people of the district not to spread fake information or rumours before and after vaccination but to “disseminate right information to the society to make the mission smooth and successful.”

DMO Dr Kaling Dai informed that block level task forces have been constituted and are functioning, while DRCHO Dr T Gao made a PowerPoint presentation. (DIPROs)