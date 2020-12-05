1 more dies of Covid-19, death toll at 55

ITANAGAR, 4 Dec: An 80-year-old male from Itanagar died on Thursday at the dedicated Covid hospital in Chimpu in the Itanagar capital region (ICR). The person was suffering from diabetes mellitus and hypertension with Covid-19 infection, and had been admitted on 26 November, according to the health department’s Friday bulletin.

The body was handed over to the relatives. With this, the Covid-19 death toll has reached 55 in the state, with 28 in the ICR alone.

On Friday, 18 out of the 794 samples collected in nine districts tested positive (see bulletin ).

The total active cases in the state are 751.